Auburn Tigers HC Alex Golesh on College Football's Forgotten Man

In an era where NIL deals and big-name players headline just about everything in college sports, new Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh is chronicling a much older, seemingly forgotten group: the walk-ons.

Walk-ons, or players who have earned a spot on the practice squad or team despite not earning a scholarship for their play, are crucial to keeping a top-level football team running, and can even sometimes blossom into incredible stories of perseverance and determination.

In an interview with college football analyst and former Tiger offensive lineman Cole Cubelic, Golesh broke down his thoughts on walk-ons, and the two walk-ons who have just recently signed with Auburn may be happy to hear what he had to say.

“I think we’re all trying to figure out what the best way to do this thing is,” he said, “because the rosters are getting smaller. The opportunities for walk-ons have completely shrunk. I think for me, throughout my career, more than anything, the appreciation for these guys is different.”

Golesh went on to talk about how, in earlier times, as he was being brought up as a young coach and graduate assistant, some programs did not allow walk-ons to eat or even share a locker room with the scholarship players.

“Obviously, the rules have changed, where the guys can certainly eat with the rest of the team now, and there’s some big-time benefits,” he said. “I probably have a better appreciation and a more unique appreciation for those guys than anyone else. I’ve tried to find ways, to the second a guy gets on the field, man, rewarding those guys with a scholarship.”

As mentioned before, the Tigers have picked up two preferred walk-on commits in the last month, including running back Stuart Andrews, who committed to Auburn on May 5, and tight end Jack Ellenburg, who committed to the Plains on the first of May.

Both of these players reported to Auburn on Thursday, May 14, and will begin their Auburn journeys from there. As preferred walk-ons, Ellenburg and Andrews will not receive scholarships to start their Auburn careers, but are highly likely to throughout the next few seasons, particularly given Golesh’s stance on walk-ons.

After all, Andrews rushed for a staggering 1,805 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns in his junior season of high school, while Ellenburg was an honorable mention All-State wide receiver, so either could make their mark on the Plains quickly.

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