Auburn Lands Commitment From 2027 Tight End Recruit

The Auburn Tigers have secured the commitment of class of 2027 tight end Trae Proctor, via 247Sports’ Tom Loy on X. Proctor is a three-star prospect via 247 Sports and the 247Sports composite.

Proctor is the first official commit of Auburn’s 2027 recruiting class, which will be new head coach Alex Golesh’s first on The Plains. He is ranked the No. 30 tight end in the class and the No. 60 player in Florida. The Tigers have been making some noise recently, however, landing in the final four for top-five recruit and five-star quarterback Elijah Haven.

Tight end has been an issue for Auburn recently, struggling to find reliable and consistent production outside of Rivaldo Fairweather’s time playing for the Tigers. The 2025 season was especially bad, with the duo of Preston Howard and Brandon Fraizer struggling both in the receiving game and as blockers, making the position one of the many sticking points for the Auburn attack.

However, the recent approach at his position seems to be improving the caliber of athletes available, and Proctor certainly fits that bill. The standout player from American Heritage in Plantation, Fla., was a member of the Navy National Combine, a combine that features the nation’s top 600 underclassmen. Proctor didn’t just appear, either. He was named the “Alpha Dog” of the event by 247Sports, an award that was earned by star quarterback Faizon Brandon the previous year.

Proctor transferred to American Heritage for 2026 following an outstanding junior season for Miami Southridge in 2025. The tight end caught 30 passes for 604 yards, a clip of over 20 yards per reception. He also added 11 touchdowns and led the Spartans to a district championship before eventually falling in the 6A regional semifinals.

The commitment is a highly encouraging early win for Auburn tight ends coach Larry Scott, who led the recruiting charge for Proctor. The former Howard head coach already brought three-star transfer tight end Xavier Newsome to The Plains from his former program, and the addition of a recruit of Proctor’s caliber to potentially lead the room in the future is an impressive achievement.

Should Proctor stay committed to Auburn, the future of the Tigers’ tight end room looks to be in good hands with him and rising sophomore Ryan Ghea, who flashed in limited action in 2025. The room can be led by more experienced players for 2026 in Newsome, star USF transfer Jonathan Echols, and former 4-star and North Carolina transfer Jake Johnson. However, past that, Ghea and Proctor would be poised to take over the room with their outstanding athletic ability for the position.

