Auburn Football Drops In Recruiting Rankings After Commitment Flip

The Auburn Tigers have put together one of the more impressive 2027 recruiting classes in the nation, peaking as high as the No. 9 class in the country, according to ESPN. However, on Tuesday, three-star cornerback Nash Johnson announced he would be flipping his commitment from the Plains to Georgia, and the Tigers have taken a hit in recruiting rankings as a result.

Currently, the Tigers’ class is ranked as the No. 10 class in the country, just one spot down from where they were at the start of the week, though it will be worth monitoring which recruits are on visits elsewhere, as more flips could follow amidst a disappointing first season under Alex Golesh.

ESPN, for the time being, is still high on Auburn’s 2027 class, especially on offense.

“RB Myson Johnson-Cook was a big recruiting win and is a dynamic speedster with multi-positional talent,” ESPN’s Craig Haubert wrote. “WR Brylan Oduor adds size and speed (4.51 40) on the outside, and fellow four-star receiver Deshawn Hall joined the group in late June and arrives with plenty of height (6-5).”

Johnson-Cook has already added quite a bit of upside to his time on the Plains, as he has been very active in Auburn’s recruiting efforts, clearly in hopes of building the best class possible for his time on the Plains. More than that, he’s a top-level back and is currently ranked as the fifth-best running back in the class, so there will be plenty more upside to come.

Deshawn Hall was also a massive recruiting win for the Tigers and is living proof that Golesh can recruit against the best, as Hall was upwards of a 90% favorite to land at Penn State before a late Tiger recruiting push saw him end up on the Plains.

Additionally, the Tigers have some strong pieces coming in on defense.

“They have also added play speed to their secondary with the big addition of Chance Gilbert, who has been regularly recorded hitting 22 mph in game play,” Haubert continued. “Among several other DB additions, three-star Knyair Crumb is a physical presence and good tackler who also possesses good speed and can bring some position versatility.”

Even amidst all of that talent, one defensive player in the class stands out: four-star linebacker Isaac McNeil, who is currently the top-rated player in Auburn’s 2027 class. McNeil has the opportunity to carry on a tradition of dominant Auburn linebacker play, provided he sticks with the Tigers.

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