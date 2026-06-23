It is no secret that the Auburn Tigers are quickly becoming a force in the world of recruiting– just ask Kirby Smart, whose Georgia Bulldogs have had two players stolen from right out under their feet in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, Deshawn Hall made a shocking decision to commit to the Tigers, choosing the Plains over programs like Alabama, Tennessee, Penn State and Arkansas. A four-star wide receiver from Prattville, Ala., Hall is currently rated as the 24th-best wide receiver in the 2027 class, as well as the 10th-best in-class player from Alabama.

A defensive coordinator’s nightmare, Hall stands at a terrifying 6-foot-5, 185 pounds while still managing to run a 4.86 40-yard time. Some have already begun referring to him as ‘Cam Coleman 2.0,’ as he is two inches taller than Cam Coleman was in his sophomore season at Auburn, though Hall is a few pounds slimmer. He will almost certainly be a jump-ball threat as well as a versatile route-runner, like Coleman.

Why was Hall’s decision so surprising? Just over a week before his commitment, Penn State stood with a 93% chance to land the four-star, and Auburn had just a 2% chance. Then, seemingly out of the blue, Rivals’ Chad Simmons and Steve Wiltfong logged official predictions for Hall to land at Auburn, and the Tigers’ chances leaped.

When Golesh stepped into the role as the Tigers’ latest head coach, many feared that he would not be able to recruit on the same level as Hugh Freeze, who consistently put together top-10 recruiting classes despite not turning in a winning season during his tenure with the Tigers.

Golesh, however, has shown that he is more than able to recruit with the best, stealing commitments like Nash Johnson’s from Alabama, as well as players like Chance Gilbert and Isaac McNeil, whom the Tigers stole from Georgia.

In fact, the Tigers’ class has been ranked among the top-10 for a few days now, though it will be interesting to see how ranking networks balance the recent loss of Kingston Miles with Hall’s commitment.

In-class, Hall joins Brylan Odour, a three-star wide receiver who, up until today, was the Tigers’ only wide receiver commit in the 2027 class.

Currently in the Tigers’ wide receiver room are a litany of transfer pieces from across the country, including a host of USF transfers like Jeremiah Koger, Chas Nimrod, Keshaun Singleton and Auburn returner Bryce Cain, all of whom will certainly be welcoming Hall with open arms.

Sign up for our free Auburn Tigers newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!