Auburn Football Sees First In-Season Flip From 2027 Class

We’re at the point in the season where results could end up altering future recruiting classes. Auburn football is seeing that in full swing on Tuesday.

Three-star cornerback Nash Johnson, who was committed to the Tigers for several months, announced that he will be flipping his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Georgia was a finalist for Johnson, although he committed to the Plains after an official visit.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 CB Nash Johnson III has Flipped his Commitment from Auburn to Georgia, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’0 180 CB had been Committed to the Tigers since May



“1000% Committed, staying 🏡

God got me🙏🏾”https://t.co/UaJUIihB76 pic.twitter.com/j4TbGEORGb — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 13, 2026

Johnson is the first commitment to flip his pledge from the 2026 season, one that has both programs on opposite sides of the spectrum. Auburn is 3-2 heading after the bye week, while Georgia is the No. 1 team in the country entering this week. The timing of it also has the Tigers and Bulldogs playing each other at Sanford Stadium this weekend.

The Powder Springs, Georgia, native has been committed since May, being one of three cornerbacks to be committed to the Tigers for the 2027 cycle. Johnson was the No. 59 cornerback in the class and a top-75 prospect from the state of Georgia. However, it is important to note he was the lowest-ranked cornerback that the Tigers had.

Although head coach Alex Golesh started off hot to his tenure with a strong 2027 class, the flip shouldn’t set him back much with what he has. Auburn’s still the 12th-ranked class in the entire country, according to On3, being in the top half of the SEC in recruiting as well. He also still retains his two four-star cornerbacks, Chance Gilbert and Aidyn Wiggins.

However, the flip could be seen as a warning sign for Auburn to turn it around before the end of the 2026 season. A tough month of October awaits for the remainder of the month, with the Tigers having to play Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss to close it out. Auburn also had to play the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on Oct. 3, leading to a loss.

Bowl games are on the mind of the Tigers, and a postseason win would make their first bowl game win since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

With less than two months until National Signing Day, where Auburn will be able to put pen to paper with these 24 commits that it currently has, Golesh will look to continue his strong relationships with the rest of the group. If the Tigers skid more than others believed, perhaps Johnson is the first domino to fall from flipping. However, only time will tell.

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