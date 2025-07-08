Auburn Football Lands Blue Chip Defensive Commit
The Auburn Tigers catch their breath on the recruiting trail by landing the commitment of a blue-chip defensive recruit. According to Auburn Live's Jeffery Lee, four-star linebacker Adam Balogoun-Ali has committed to Auburn. He chose to head to the Plains over Kentucky and Missouri.
The four-star is a multi-sport athlete. He has been a state qualifier in the high jump, and he played basketball during his freshman year of high school.
Balogoun-Ali is ranked the No. 63 player from Florida and the No. 29 player at his position. Auburn's 2026 recruiting class is now back up to eight players, three of whom are on the defensive side of the ball. Overall, the recruiting class is now ranked No. 78. It's a long way to go to get back into the top 10, but it's progress.
It's a nice bounce back get at the position as well. Auburn recently lost linebacker Shadarius Toodle, who flopped to rival Georgia.
Auburn has now picked up two commits over the last couple days. Three-star tight end Kentrell White announced his commitment on July 4, giving Auburn an extra reason to celebrate over the holiday weekend.
Along with White, four other commits play on the offensive side of the ball, including one quarterback (Peyton Falzone), one running back (Eric Perry and two offensive linemen/tackles (Nikau Hepi and Parker Pritchett).
Last season, Auburn finished with the No. 6 recruiting class in the country. They might have to show some progress on the field in order to start winning more recruits over. Any upward trajectory will help.