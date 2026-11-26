

The time of year has come to reflect upon what we are thankful for, and the Auburn Tigers have plenty to talk about in the holiday spirit. Before we gather around the TV to take in a big-time week of college and professional football (perhaps after a few plates too many), let’s take a moment to reflect upon what the Tigers can be thankful for this week.

Things Seem To Be Turning Around

Few times have been quite as dark for the Tigers as the end of last season was, particularly the feeling surrounding the program after their 10-3 loss to Kentucky, which resulted in the firing of then-head coach Hugh Freeze. Freeze represented the second failed head coach in a row, and the Tigers had still not turned in a winning season since firing Gus Malzahn.

Then, Alex Golesh came to the Plains, and things have been on the rise since. Not only has the culture surrounding the program changed completely, but the wins have been coming as well, as the Tigers currently stand with seven wins, their most since 2019, despite it still being Golesh’s first year on the Plains.

Auburn still has a long way to go if it’s looking to compete for championships–a factor that Golesh has been clear will be the standard on the Plains–but bowl eligibility is a great start for the Tigers, and Golesh is clearly not satisfied with just one good season.

Big-Time Wins and Opportunities

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Tigers’ win over No. 1 Georgia back in October appears to be a turning point for the program, as Golesh brought in a ragtag group of transfers to one of the toughest environments in the country and, against all odds, took down the top Dawgs in the country. The Bulldogs, to this day, have yet to drop another matchup, illustrating just how significant that win was for the Tigers, as well as how significant that loss was for Kirby Smart’s squad.

Leaving a blemish on an otherwise perfect team’s record is certainly a hallmark moment for Golesh in his first year on the Plains, but now the team’s focus has turned to their other, bigger rival: Alabama, which is also among the top teams in the country.

Though the Tigers are heavy underdogs in this year’s installment of the Iron Bowl, they’re not nearly as bet against as they once were, as faith in Golesh and his program continues to rise. A win against Alabama would solidify one of the best first-year head coach seasons in Tiger history, and that’s an opportunity the Tigers should be thankful for.

Top-Level Recruiting

Golesh got his Black Friday shopping done early this year, dominating the recruiting boards all summer on his way to building the No. 12 recruiting class in the country. As mentioned, Auburn’s lineup this year was a bit cobbled together, consisting mainly of USF transfers on offense and a few key returners on defense, but Golesh is looking to set himself and his team up much better in the future.

The Tigers’ head coach aggressively recruited areas in which this year’s squad has been weak, even before the season kicked off, illustrating just how well he understands where the issues are on his team and the effort he’s putting in to set things up for the future. The offensive line, in particular, has seen a massive influx of recruits, consisting of three four-star prospects and two three-star prospects, a full line’s worth of recruits.

The Tigers’ class also boasts several highly-rated defensive commits, with a pair of running backs and a top-level group of receivers to boot, so if the Tigers’ skipper can keep that group around as they develop, the Tigers could develop into a national title contender in the coming years.

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