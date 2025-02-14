REPORT: Auburn Heavily in Mix for 2026 4-Star Offensive Lineman
In Columbus, Ga., just 45 minutes away from the Tigers campus, is 4-star offensive lineman Parker Pritchett. With six targets already committed for the class of 2026, Pritchett could become the first offensive line target for the Tigers should he commit, according to Auburn Rivals. Here’s this potential recruit so desired by the Tigers, among others.
The Tigers Desperately Need a Good Offensive Line
The Tigers have struggled to put together a good offensive line. Last season’s starting quarterback Payton Thorne was sacked a total of 26 times, only a smal decrease from the 31 times the season prior.
Pritchett, being a 6-foot-5, 305-pound lineman as a junior in high school, would naturally be a perfect fit for the Tigers as they wouldn’t need to go too far to add another piece of their future line.
They also have the pitch of being a major football program not too far from his hometown, and it’s a pitch that Pritchett is here for.
"Well, staying close to home, I would," Pritchett said. "I'm trying to stay close to home,” in reference to what the Tigers have going for them.
So far, Auburn is joined by Georgia, Texas A&M and Mississippi State who all have official visits scheduled and have hope that the 4-Star will select their school. The Tigers’ official visit with Pritchett is slated to be May 30 to June 1.
The Freeze Effect
Auburn has been going after Pritchett for a while now. Both head coach Hugh Freeze and offensive line coach Jake Thornton have been leading the charge in the recruitment of Pritchett. Both parties feel that they are “priorities” and that they are at the “top” of the list for each other.
"I've been getting calls and texts," Pritchett said. "I can say they are a top school on my list for sure."
According to Auburn Rivals, the relationship between Thornton and Pritchett is quite close. At the moment, Pritchett isn’t leaning one way or another in terms of selecting his home for the next three to four years. However, the Auburn Tigers are right in the thick of it.