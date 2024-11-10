Should Auburn Worry about QB Commit Deuce Knight's Ole Miss Visit
Despite Deuce Knight being an Auburn commitment, the talented quarterback should not be considered a lock to sign with the Tigers.
His unofficial visit to Ole Miss for the Georgia game presents a prime reason why. Storming the field with Ole Miss recruits and fans, Knight’s trip to the Grove is also 25 days before National Signing Day on Dec. 4.
Committed recruits take visits all the time. However, there’s a difference with this particular recruiting visit because of timing. Committed recruits taking trips to other programs is the era of recruiting everyone resides, but just over three weeks from officially becoming a Tiger is different. He’s not immune to changing his college decision either.
After all, Rivals’ No. 32 player regardless of position and No. 2 quarterback is just over a month removed from decommitting from Notre Dame and joining the Auburn fold. Visiting Ole Miss, as he’s done several times before, should be considered a red flag. Here’s another reason to raise an eyebrow.
It’s one thing for Knight to visit multiple schools during the process but he’s now the face of the Tigers’ recruiting class and future signal-caller. Considering how intelligent Knight is, there is no reason to believe he’s not aware of that fact. One should believe he is at least considering signing with Ole Miss from that point alone. Now the true recruiting battle begins.
Hugh Freeze and his coaching staff must get him back to Auburn and fast. Fortunately, there’s a great opportunity directly ahead.
Auburn has a Nov. 16 home game versus Louisiana-Monroe. Follow the visits; that’s how to determine a recruit’s interest above all else. If Knight makes that trip, and that’s a big if, Auburn should feel better about its chances of signing him. It would be even better if Knight also takes an unofficial for the last home game on Nov. 23 versus Texas A&M.
It’s still not going to be easy.
It’s no secret that Lane Kiffin covets the gifted prospect. It’s not surprising considering Knight is a dual-threat quarterback who fits into Kiffin’s run-pass option scheme well. Kiffin will not give up on signing Knight, especially with the Rebels not having a passer within their 2025 recruiting class. However, freshman Austin Simmons looked spectacular in relief duty of Jaxson Dart against the Bulldogs.
The Rebels have home cooking working for them as well.
Coming from Lucedale (Miss.) George County, he’s an in-state prospect for the Rebels. There will be locals in his ear about staying home and playing in a powdered blue uniform. The NIL money will be there for Knight just like it is at Auburn, too. Indeed, Ole Miss is a threat to sign Knight.
The next move will be crucial. Does Knight come back to Auburn for the Louisiana-Monroe game? If not, the chances of Knight not signing with Auburn increases.