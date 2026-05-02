Auburn is considered ‘No. 3’ on Defensive Prospect’s List

The Auburn Tigers have been making pushes for several top recruits in the 2028 class, and on Tuesday, they added Jaylin Andrews to their list of offers.

Andrews is a 6-foot-1, 170-pound three-star safety/cornerback in the class of 2028, who originally hails from Hattisburg, Miss. He is currently rated as the 40th-best safety in the 2028 class, as well as the 14th-best in-class player from Mississippi.

After he received his offer, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Andrews to chat about his interest in Auburn, and the Tigers are high on his list.

“Getting the offer went well,” he said. “I was nervous talking to them, but after they told me, my day got better… Some things that stand out about Auburn is how they compete at the highest level, and the stadium looks great. Right now, Auburn would be number 3 on my board.”

Quite a bit stands out to Andrews about the Plains, and the expectations of Auburn’s coaches have already been made quite clear to the rising junior.

“I noticed that the coaches are honest and expect players to come in and compete every day,” he said.

Andrews already holds offers from top programs like Florida State and Ole Miss, and adding Auburn’s offer to this list simply adds fuel to the fire of what Andrews is looking to make a dominant junior campaign.

“My next few years of high school with offers like this are going to be dominating,” he said. “I don’t see myself coming short of anything. These types of offers give me confidence to keep going and prove I'm the best. One thing I want people to know about my game is I'm versatile, I can be put at ANY position and be dominant.”

Andrews, who told me he models his game after Jalen Ramsey, already has an idea of what an ideal college fit for him would look like.

“My ideal college fit would be a place that will develop me to be the best player I can be,” he said. “Also, a school that is very competitive and intense at practice.”

If the Tigers can steal Andrews away from top, in-state programs like Ole Miss, it will certainly be a massive recruiting win. However, both Ole Miss and Auburn fit the bill of what Andrews is looking for, so it will be up to each team’s recruiting efforts to see what Andrews decides to do with his career.

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