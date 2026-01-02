Mexico National Team Hopeful Completes Historic Transfer As 2026 World Cup Nears
Mexico national team right back Julián Araujo is leaving Bournemouth for the rest of the season to join Scottish powerhouse Celtic on loan in an effort to get consistent minutes with the 2026 World Cup just around the corner.
Recurring defensive mistakes and injuries saw Araujo fall in Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth depth chart, managing just one appearance this term and none in the Premier League. Eager for a clean slate, the 24-year-old completed his transfer and landed in Glasgow earlier this week.
Araujo could potentially make his debut in Saturday’s Old Firm Derby vs. Rangers, becoming just the second Mexican player in history to play for Celtic behind Efraín Juárez.
“I was very excited, obviously it’s a historic club,” Araujo said in his introductory press conference. “A club where a lot of success comes. I’m excited to be a part of it, I’m excited to be here, help my team and hopefully bring a little bit of joy to the fans and just excited to work.
“I know the demands at a club like Celtic and I am ready for these. I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead and I want to play my part in bringing good times and good, winning football to our supporters.”
The Barcelona academy graduate is looking to get his career back on track after a difficult stint in England. Araujo revealed he’s keen on “getting as much playing time, helping the team as much as possible” during his loan spell in Scotland, something that could reignite his chances of featuring for Mexico in the 2026 World Cup.
Julian Araújo’s Path to Mexico 2026 World Cup Roster
If Araújo wants to have any chance of representing El Tri in the 2026 World Cup, then leaving Bournemouth was a must. It became clear Iraola simply didn’t consider him part of his plans, and the fullback’s lack of playing time resulted in him failing to earn a call up from Javier Aguirre since the Gold Cup last summer.
The Mexico boss has repeatedly stated El Tri players must be getting regular minutes at their clubs if they want to be in consideration for the World Cup roster. Now, Araujo has a chance of doing just that, joining a club led by manager Wilfried Nancy, who he knows from his time at MLS.
Recent reports suggest that Araújo was being targeted by Liga MX powerhouse Club América, but the defender prioritized any move that kept him in Europe.
Mexico lost up and coming right back Rodrigo Huescas to injury back in late September, compromising the team’s World Cup plans. Araújo now has a chance to fill that void, as there seems to be an open competition at the position brewing in the remaining six months leading up to the World Cup.
Still, Araujo will have to overtake a few El Tri players who have earned significant minutes under Aguirre in recent camps. But in one of Mexico’s weakest areas, a good second half of 2025–26 could see the attack-minded right back earn a call to make his World Cup debut.