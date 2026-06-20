Auburn Jumps In Race For 2028 Arizona Wide Receiver

The Auburn Tigers have made a habit of getting out ahead of the recruitment of several key players, and recently, they added yet another player to their rapidly growing watchlist.

On Thursday, the Tigers offered Hayden Bajet, who is a wide receiver prospect in the class of 2028.

Bajet’s case is an interesting one, as he appears to be a bit of a diamond in the rough. Hailing from McClintock High in Tempe, Arizona, Bajet’s team went just 5-5 in their 2025 season, though Bajet’s contributions are difficult to ignore.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound wideout hauled in 30 passes for 357 yards during his sophomore season, good for an average of 11.9 yards per reception. He also brought in four touchdowns.

After Bajet received his offer from Auburn, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with the young wideout to talk all things Auburn, including his interest in the program.

“One thing that stands out to me about Auburn is the community,” he said, “and how much love they have for Auburn… getting my offer went good, had a great conversation with Alex Fagan [Auburn’s director of player personnel and scouting].”

It is certainly interesting that Fagan reached out to Bajet, rather than wide receivers coach Kodi Burns, though Bajet’s recruitment is quite fresh, and Fagan is likely looking to get out ahead of the other programs that will inevitably offer the young wideout.

If Auburn can make a significant early impression on him, they will likely have much-increased chances to land the wideout once his time comes to commit in a few years. There is good news for Tiger fans: the early impression was quite favorable for Bajet.

“I’ve spoken to coach Alex Fagan,” he said. “He was cool and someone I can trust and talk to… I am planning on visiting whenever it is possible… Auburn is on the top of my board right now.”

The Tigers have built quite an impressive 2027 class, even ranking among the best in the nation, and now Golesh and his staff seem to be turning their attention to the future of the program, and Bajet could be a big part of that effort. After all, the Tigers’ 2027 class currently boasts just a single wide receiver commit, so the door will remain open for newer, younger players to make their marks on the Plains in the coming seasons.

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