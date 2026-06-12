Auburn Football Cracks Top 10 in ESPN Recruiting Rankings

When Alex Golesh was first hired as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers, there was quite a bit of concern that he would not be able to recruit at the level Hugh Freeze was famous for, even if Freeze’s approach did not seem to garner a whole lot of success for the program.

Golesh, however, has seemingly proved the doubters wrong, putting together a 2027 recruiting class that stands among the best in the country.

Bolstered by their latest commit, four-star edge rusher Rion Jackson, the Tigers now stand with the 10th-best 2027 class in the nation, according to ESPN. They are up from 14th in the most recent rankings.

Though many may be quick to compare this recruiting success to that of Hugh Freeze’s, Golesh’s approach appears to be completely different, at least in the players he is choosing to target. Gone are the days of shooting near exclusively for five-star receivers and the like, replaced by a much more sustainable and foundational approach.

“Knowing success starts up front, Alex Golesh has directed some focus to adding several pieces to the offensive line unit,” ESPN’s Craig Haubert wrote. “OT Layton Von Brandt can be a tone-setter in the trenches for the Tigers as he brings not only elite length and impressive pass-protection skills but is aggressive in his play. Four-star Reed Ramsier has shown a fierce competitive spirit, with multiple camp appearances throughout high school, and brings good bulk, arm reach and bend.”

Those are not the only offensive linemen Golesh has committed to the program this year, either; three-stars Rance Brown and Jaylon Moore also committed this past offseason, bringing high energy and upside to the Plains. For reference, Hugh Freeze’s 2024 class only had three offensive linemen and only one four-star in the trenches, so Golesh has already one-upped Freeze in that aspect.

Though Golesh is focused heavily on his trenches, he has also swung for some big-time recruits elsewhere in the offensive game, including a pair of four-star running backs, a three-star tight end, a three-star receiver and a three-star quarterback.

Defensively, the Tigers are looking to continue their trend of top-level edge rushers and linebackers, while also adding a top-tier safety in Chance Gilbert, who recently chose the Tigers over the Georgia Bulldogs.

Isaac McNeil, a four-star linebacker from Vigor in Mobile, Ala., was also largely expected to land at Georgia before he made the decision to come to Auburn to play under DJ Durkin. Off the edge, the Tigers recently picked up Rion Jackson, a four-star prospect who picked the Tigers over Virginia Tech.

It is certainly no secret that the Tigers are on a roll as it relates to recruiting, and if Golesh can get his new class whipped into shape, Tiger fans may have many more chances to roll Toomer’s in the coming years.

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