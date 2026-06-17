Auburn Tigers May Pull Off Nearly Impossible Recruiting Feat

Less than 24 hours ago, the writing seemed to be on the wall for four-star wide receiver Deshawn Hall, and it was not looking like the Auburn Tigers had even a sliver of hope.

He was projected with a 93% chance to land at Penn State, per Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine, but on Tuesday night, the tide seemed to turn in favor of the Tigers.

The non-professional Auburn fanpages seemed to get to the news first; early on Tuesday, page after page began posting about Hall’s upcoming commitment, alluding to the fact that Auburn may have a much stronger chance to land the blue-chip receiver than many thought.

Then, the predictions came– two of them, in fact. On Tuesday night, Rivals’ Chad Simmons and Steve Wiltfong logged official predictions for Hall to land at Auburn, and the Tigers’ chances leaped to 69.5%. Penn State still holds a strong second place, but its chances have dropped from the aforementioned 93% all the way down to 24.5%.

So, who is this wunderkind that everyone in Auburn seems to be talking about? By the numbers, Hall is a once-in-a-class type of receiver. Standing at 6-foot-5, 185 pounds, Hall has already drawn comparisons to former Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman, who was two inches shorter but a bit heavier in his sophomore season with the Tigers.

Hall currently ranks as the 20th-best wide receiver in the country as well as the seventh-best in-class player from Alabama. There has been a bit of talk surrounding new Auburn head coach Alex Golesh’s ability to recruit in-state, and landing this commitment, against the odds, would be a massive step in the right direction, as well as proof that Golesh can really do whatever he wants in recruiting.

If you think that is an exaggeration, I invite you to take a look at Auburn’s 2027 class, which was recently ranked within the top-10 in the country by ESPN. Of course, there is talent all across the board, but what is most interesting about this class is the steals that Alex Golesh has managed to pull off.

For starters, Golesh got ahead of Nash Johnson, who chose the Tigers over Alabama, before turning his attention to the Peach State, where he managed to land Chance Gilbert and Isaac McNeil after a pair of recruiting battles with Kirby Smart and Georgia.

This, however, would be the most improbable recruiting feat of Golesh’s Auburn career thus far. Rumors are swirling that Hall will announce his commitment on June 23, so Auburn Tigers on SI will keep you up-to-date on all relevant information.

Sign up for our free Auburn Tigers newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!