Auburn Jumps in Race for 2029 Prospect

Last weekend, Alex Golesh and the Auburn Tigers seemed to be focusing on the far-off future of the program, as the Tigers have offered several top recruits from the class of 2029. One such recruit, Ashton Amos, received his offer from the Tigers on Thursday.

Amos is a 6-foot-3, 185-pound safety prospect who plays at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Md. Like many young recruits in the class of 2029, Amos does not have a star classification, but that will change as the 2029 class becomes more in focus.

After Amos received his offer from the Tigers, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with the young safety to talk all things Auburn.

“What stands out to me is the new era they are ushering in,” he said, “with Head Coach [Alex Golesh] and also DC (DJ) Durkin really making that defense ferocious even for SEC standards! Definitely planning to get up there and see what Auburn is about as soon as I can.”

Since Amos is quite young in his recruitment, he likely has not received a tenth of the offers he will receive throughout high school, at least at the pace he is on. However, Auburn jumping into the race this early could make a difference in his eventual decision.

“I would say they are definitely up there,” he said. “I would love to get down there and get a feel of the place.”

If you keep up with Auburn recruiting, you have almost certainly heard of St. Francis, as the Tigers have aggressively recruited the Baltimore high school throughout this offseason. The significance of this is not lost on Amos.

“Honestly, the first thing that comes to my mind [when I think of Auburn] is the pipeline that is being created at St. Frances, and also the dominance that Auburn has had in the SEC,” he said. “I am in a great place at St. Frances to really develop my tools and God-given abilities.”

Amos also has had the chance to chat with a few of Auburn’s coaches, including the man who has led Auburn’s defense to consistently be one of the top units in the country: Durkin.

“I noticed that he is a coach who knows a lot about the game,” Amos said. “[Durkin] loves to pour into his players and lead them to success.”

Though Amos will be just a rising sophomore in this upcoming season, he already has an idea of what his ideal program looks like, as well as what he has to offer top programs around the country.

“[I’m looking for] somewhere that is going to utilize me as a playmaker in the defensive back field and give me the ability to be a ball hawk at free safety,” he said. “Even with the offers that I have received, nothing is going to change, I am still gonna be hungry and keep stacking days.”

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