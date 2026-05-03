Blue-Chip Receiver Recruit Commits to Auburn Tigers

When Alex Golesh first got his job as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers, there were many concerns that he would not be able to match Hugh Freeze’s recruiting prowess, especially with receivers. However, Golesh seems determined to prove doubters wrong, as on Saturday, a blue-chip receiver committed to the Plains.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 WR Brylan Oduor has Committed to Auburn, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’3 205 WR from Murfreesboro, TN chose the Tigers over Indiana, Ole Miss, and Miami



“Thank you Lord! finna turn it up #WDE 🦅”https://t.co/4t5OZEntyH pic.twitter.com/aSkj1bBZ8x — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 3, 2026

Brylan Odour is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound four-star wide receiver who originally hails from Murfreesboro, Tenn. A rising senior in the class of 2027 at Riverdale High School, Odour is currently rated as the 51st-best wide receiver in the 2027 class, as well as the 16th-best in-class player from his home state of Tennessee.

He chose the Tigers over quite a few top programs, including Ole Miss, defending national champion Indiana and national champion runner-up Miami.

Odour joins an Auburn 2027 class that now consists of five top-level recruits, four of whom are rated as four stars or higher. He is also the fourth offensive commit of the class, joining four-star RB Myson Johnson-Cook, four-star TE George Lamons, Jr. and three-star IOL Jaylon Moore.

Odour is the first four-star or higher receiver in any class to commit to Auburn this year, which is a big step for an Auburn team that had a bit of a slow start in recruiting this year. Auburn’s 2027 class is currently rated as the 41st-best in the country, 13th in the SEC.

With the departure of three of the “Freeze Four,” a top-level group of Hugh Freeze-recruited receivers, Alex Golesh was forced to quickly revamp his core receivers. It began with four receivers from Golesh’s 2025 USF squad: Keshaun Singleton, Jeremiah Koger, Chas Nimrod, and Christian Neptune, before moving to recruitment, where the Tigers are now pushing to cement the future of the room.

The Tigers will still certainly feel the absence of Cam Coleman, who transferred to Texas as a five-star prospect, Malcolm Simmons, who transferred to Texas Tech as a four-star and Perry Thompson, who transferred to Minnesota as a four-star. However, big pickups like these could prove that the Tigers will still have a dominant receiving core, even without Freeze’s recruiting.

However, Odour will not play for the Tigers this season, so they will have to make do without the top-level prospect. If Golesh’s squad can prove that they have the receiving chops to make a splash this season, though, they will almost certainly catch the eye of many more top-notch receivers.

Sign up for our free Auburn Tigers newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!