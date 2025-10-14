Auburn Lands Brother of 4-Star Commit Shadarius Toodle
Despite calls for his job, Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze has proven he’s able to work his magic even in the most desperate of times, at least in recruiting. Tuesday, four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle announced he’d be flipping back to Auburn, after flipping from the Tigers to Georgia back in June.
Freeze wasn’t done there, though; Toodle’s older brother, Shadrick, announced around the same time his brother flipped that he’d also received an offer to play at Auburn. He later announced his commitment.
Shadrick is a sophomore defensive back for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and has been a part of the Bulldogs’ (currently) undefeated season. They’re currently the only team in their conference that stands undefeated and are therefore the consensus No. 1 in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference.
Toodle played all 10 games of his freshman season for the Bulldogs, recording six tackles, three pass breakups and a fumble return for 34 yards. In his sophomore season, he’s improved dramatically, recording 15 tackles and an interception, all in just six games.
It’s clearly a family affair in Auburn, as the Toodles will be far from the only set of brothers on the Auburn roster. This year alone, the Tigers boast four sets of brothers on its roster, second most in the country.
They’re not just random pickups, either; the brother duos on the team are led by Keldric and JJ Faulk, who’ve been defensive weapons at the line for the Tigers, along with Antonio and Elijah Melendez, a deadly 1-2 punch at linebacker.
Shadarius is a linebacker, and his brother Shadrick is a defensive back, so though they’d likely work some coverages together, they’d not be as intertwined on the field as brother duos like the Melendezes, who both play linebacker.
Auburn football’s 2026 recruiting class, now including Shadarius Toodle, stands at 36th in the nation per 247Sports, and with the transfer portal yet to open, the team could start with a bang there with Shadrick.