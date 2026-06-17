Auburn Lands Second Safety of 2027 Class, Continues Recruiting Dominance

The Auburn Tigers, quite simply, have been having their way in recruiting over the past few weeks.

From safeties to linebackers and beyond, new Auburn head coach Alex Golesh seems to be getting just about whatever he wants in the 2027 class, and on Wednesday, another wishlist player announced his commitment to the Plains.

Knyair Crumb, in a live broadcast, announced on Wednesday night that he had committed to Auburn, marking the second safety to commit to the Tigers’ 2027 class. Crumb is a 6-foot, 200-pound three-star safety who is currently ranked as the 48th-best safety in the country as well as the No. 3 safety in the state of Maryland.

The state of Maryland is certainly becoming more and more familiar to Tiger fans, especially with the Tigers’ current roster and recruiting class. Auburn currently boasts several players from the state on its roster, including (but not limited to) Blake Woodby, Bryce Deas, Wayne Henry and Darrion Smith.

Interestingly, all of these players are on the defensive side of the ball, like Crumb, so perhaps Maryland is turning into a defensive pipeline for the Tigers. The Tigers’ other Maryland-based commit, three-star edge rusher Rion Jackson, was a result of a recruiting win over Alabama.

The Tigers’ 2027 class will likely improve from 15th in the country with this commitment, though other recruiting ranking systems, like those employed by ESPN, already have the Tigers within the top-10 classes in the country, despite this being Golesh’s first year as a head coach at an SEC or even Power Four level.

The Tigers’ defense, as it stood, certainly did not need a whole lot of gaps filled, as DJ Durkin’s unit is, once again, projected to be among the best in the country. The Tigers’ current safeties are highlighted by Rayshawn Pleasant, who was recently named an All-SEC Preseason First-Teamer after a solid showing in 2025, the momentum from which he is looking to take into 2026.

Pleasant will certainly not be around forever, though– in fact, he is entering his senior season with the Tigers, so the door will remain open for new talent to step up and show Durkin and company why they belong as starters in the SEC. Crumb could very well be one of the quickest bloomers, as he boasts unique speed built from his time as a track runner as well as an aggressive, ‘hit-first’ mentality, according to 247Sports.

The Tigers’ class would certainly have been fine how it was, but the addition of Crumb, as well as potentially more recruits down the line, elevates Alex Golesh’s first true recruiting cycle above many of the best in college football.

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