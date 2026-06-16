Five Auburn Tigers Named to Preseason All-SEC Teams

It is no secret that the Auburn Tigers have some seriously talented players on the roster, even with the major absences that followed Hugh Freeze’s firing. On Tuesday, it was announced that five different Tigers had been named to preseason All-SEC teams, including two first-teamers.

Phil Steele Preseason All-SEC team 🔥📈 pic.twitter.com/3Zu3LBTtj7 — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) June 16, 2026

The Tigers who made this list are as follows: LB Xavier Atkins (first-team), S Rayshawn Pleasant (first-team), LS Hudson Powell (second-team), RB Jeremiah Cobb (fourth-team) and OL Jo Simmons (fourth-team).

Auburn Tigers on SI breaks down each of the honorees and analyzes the impact each could bring to the Plains in 2026.

If Xavier Atkins had not been a preseason first-teamer, I think the entirety of Auburn would have rioted. One of the best linebackers in the country last year, Atkins managed to put up a staggering 84 total tackles, 60 solo tackles, 17 tackles for loss and nine sacks, as well as two forced fumbles, a fumble return and an interception in his first true season as an SEC starter.

Atkins will add this honor to his ever-growing trophy case that now includes Second Team All-America honors, First Team All-SEC honors, a nod as a Chuck Bednarik Award Semifinalist, a nod as Monday Morning QB Birmingham Club’s SEC Most Valuable Lineman and a SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week and Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Tigers’ 2025 matchup with Arkansas.

Rayshawn Pleasant was a massive pickup for the Tigers back in 2025, as he transferred in from Tulane. He had a bit of a slower season than Atkins (but then again, most did), totalling 11 solo tackles, two interceptions and a pass deflected, including a two-pick day against Arkansas.

Pleasant also adds significant value to the Tigers in the kick returning category, as he managed to run one all the way back last year in the Tigers’ season-opener against Baylor.

Hudson Powell is a name that many Tiger fans may not know as well, as he adds significant value to the program in an area that is often overlooked–special teams. The Tigers’ long snapper is a new addition this year after spending four seasons at Miami (OH), starting 27 games throughout 2024-25.

On the flip side, most Auburn fans will quickly recognize the name Jeremiah Cobb, who was the Tigers’ leading rusher last year. A fourth-team nod is almost certainly a snub for Cobb, who racked up 969 yards on an average of 5.5 yards per carry in 2025, which he complemented with five touchdowns.

In fairness, many argued that Hugh Freeze did not use Cobb enough, which could contribute to his lower rating, but Alex Golesh has been clear that he and his fellow backs will be heavily leaned on throughout 2026. If the season goes the way the Tigers are expecting, Cobb will likely wrap up his career as either a first or second-teamer.

Jo Simmons is a new face on the Plains this year, but an early nod as an All-SEC player certainly bodes well for the offensive lineman, who previously spent four seasons at James Madison. It is always ironic to see a player who has never played a snap for an SEC team to earn All-SEC honors, but all that means is the Tigers have gone and found themselves a winner in Simmons.

The offensive line was certainly a struggle last year, so having a unit led by players like Simmons and center Cole Best bodes incredibly well for the future of the Tiger trenches.

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