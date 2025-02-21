Auburn Makes Cut for Four-Star DB
The Auburn Tigers have already announced its 2025 recruiting class, but they are still in contention for one of the last remaining uncommitted prospects from this cycle.
Four-star corner J'Vari Flowers of Miami (Fla.) Northwestern on Thursday released his top six ahead of his planned commitment announcement in March. Flowers, who recently reclassified from the 2026 recruiting class, listed Auburn, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Miami and Syracuse as his final schools.
He will be committing near the end of March. A specific date for his announcement has yet to be announced.
Flowers is a consensus four-star prospect with the highest rating coming from Rivals, which lists him as the No. 73 prospect in the class of 2025, No. 5 corner recruit and No. 12 overall recruit in the state of Florida.
As it stands, Miami appears to be the team to watch as Flowers begins to close his recruitment. The Hurricanes are given an 80.7% chance to land the recruit, according to On3. That being said, Auburn, and the rest of his finalists, will all have chances to make their cases before his decision.
Flowers recently announced his visit schedule for March with trip to Auburn planned for March 6. He will visit North Carolina on March 3, Florida on March 10, Georgia on March 17, Syracuse on March 21 and Miami on March 24.
The Tigers boast a consensus top 10 overall recruiting class in this past cycle with its highest-ranking being No. 6 from ESPN. Auburn signed five defensive backs in its class in four-star safeties Anquon Fegans and Eric Winters, four-star corners Blake Woodby and Donovan Starr and three-star corner Devin Williams.
The Tigers also signed corner Raion Strader and safety Taye Seymore out of the transfer portal.