Auburn Makes Top 8 for 4-Star DL
While the Florida Gators are predicted to land four-star defensive lineman Valdin Stone (Dyke, Va.), the Auburn Tigers are not fully out of the running.
Stone (6-4, 315 pounds) included the Tigers alongside Florida, Georgia, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and USC in his list with the Gators considered the leader by multiple recruiting services. On3's Blake Alderman and Corey Bender both gave predictions for Stone to choose the Gators with Bender's prediction coming on Wednesday.
Stone is rated as the No. 4 defensive line recruit in the class of 2026 and the No. 46 overall prospect in the country, according to 247 Sports. The outlet lists Stone has having three summer official visits scheduled with a trip to Alabama on June 6, Florida on June 13 and Oklahoma on June 20, although the Crimson Tide did not make his top eight schools.
Overall, the Tigers are currently off to a relatively strong start in its 2026 recruiting class with seven total commits, only of whom are on the defensive front in Jemison (Ala.) four-star edge rusher Hezekiah Harris. Auburn's defensive commits are currently rounded out by Baton Rouge (La.) Central four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett, Mobile (Ala.) Cottage Hill Christian Academy four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle, and Baltimore (Md.) St. Fances Academy safety Wayne Henry.
Auburn holds offensive pledges from four-star receiver Devin Carter of Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County, three-star recevier Denairius Gray of Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna and three-star interior offensive lineman Parker Pritchett of Columbus (Ga.) Carver.