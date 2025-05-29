Auburn Misses Cut for 5-Star Edge Rusher
With a little over a month until he announces his commitment, Tupelo (Ms.) five-star edge rusher JaReylan McCoy has cut his list of top schools down to three, but the Auburn Tigers won't be one of the proverbial hats on the table.
McCoy, the No. 2 edge rusher and No. 9 overall player in the country in the ESPN 300, is also considering LSU, the school he was previously committed to, and Texas with plans to announce his decision on July 1.
It seemed as if Ole Miss, who is scheduled to host McCoy on June 6, was leading early in the 2024 season, but it has seemingly turned into a battle between Florida and Texas with Auburn and the Rebels, both of which were in his top five, now out of the running.
The Gators will get the first crack at sealing the deal this weekend when they host McCoy for an official visit. He will visit Texas the following week before closing out his summer official visit slate with a trip to LSU on June 20.
He was previously committed to the Tigers from Jan. 2 until Feb. 3.
McCoy visited Auburn on May 16, but now the Tigers will have to turn its attention elsewhere to find a strong edge rusher to pair with four-star commit Hezekiah Harris. The Tigers previously hosted five-star Anthony "Tank" Jones to open the summer, and the recruiting efforts of outside linebackers coach Roc Bellantoni gives Auburn a strong chance in his recruitment.
"I liked building relationships with the players and the coaches," Jones said about Bellantoni. "He's a great coach. I've been getting to know him really well these last three or four months. It's like a father-son relationship."