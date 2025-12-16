Much Traveled Former Auburn QB Back in Transfer Portal

AUBURN, Ala.- Former Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal for the sixth time in his career, following a season at Georgia State. Finley plans to file for a seventh year of eligibility.

“The last two years have been the most challenging season of my life,” Finley wrote in his Instagram post. “Balancing new fatherhood, injuries, and adversity off the field has tested me in ways football never could. Through it all, my love for the game never left. Football is who I am. I still love competing, leading, and playing at the highest level.

Due to a season-ending injury sustained in 2024, I am applying for a 7th year - and I’ve decided to pursue it fully. I thank God for carrying me through the story and allowing me to put everything behind me as I move forward to 2026. I’m focused, healthy, and motivated. I look forward to finishing my career at a University that gives me an opportunity to compete, lead, and finish strong. The story isn’t over.”

What happens next for the Auburn Tigers? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Auburn Tigers news delivered to your inbox daily!

NEW: Georgia State QB TJ Finley plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



The former LSU, Auburn, Texas State, Western Kentucky and Tulane QB is filing an NCAA waiver for a seventh year of eligibility.https://t.co/s5UIo7cHiY pic.twitter.com/PxKeq0kPt7 — On3 (@On3sports) December 15, 2025

The former Auburn quarterback began his career in 2020 with the LSU Tigers, but after losing his starting spot, he decided to try his luck elsewhere. He then chose the Auburn Tigers as his next home under then-head coach Bryan Harsin. He initially saw limited playing time, but became the starter later in the 2021 season when quarterback Bo Nix broke his leg.

Finley’s best moment at Auburn came when he threw the game-winning pass against his last team, the Georgia State Panthers. At Auburn, Finley passed for 1,258 yards and seven touchdowns, to go with five interceptions in his two seasons on the Plains.

In his second season on the Plains, Finley was benched for quarterback Robby Ashford. Finley was never able to find a consistent footing at Auburn, which is why he decided to leave.

After Auburn, Finley had one season at Texas State, where he had his best career year. He finished with 3,439 passing yards and 24 touchdowns, where it appeared that Finley finally found a home. But unfortunately, he decided to try his luck in the transfer portal, where he landed at Western Kentucky. In that season, he finished with 490 passing yards and a lone touchdown pass. He did not complete the season, as he had a season ending injury early in the year.

He then transferred to Georgia State last season and is now back in the transfer portal. Finley now searches for his sixth school to call home, should he be granted the waiver by the NCAA.

More From Auburn Tigers on SI