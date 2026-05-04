Auburn Offers No. 1 OT in New Jersey in 2028 Class

The Auburn Tigers, who lost all six of their offensive lineman from 2025, are looking to reload their trenches with a few key prospects, including Eytan D’oleo, who received an offer from the Tigers on Tuesday.

D’oleo is not your average offensive line prospect, though, as the Camden High School standout is currently rated as a four-star prospect, including a designation as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the state of New Jersey.

After he received his offer, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with D’oleo to talk all things Tigers, including his interest in the program.

“[The offer] was a great moment for me. I was excited and grateful when I got called about it, and it definitely meant a lot knowing a program like Auburn believes in me,” he said. “What stands out is the tradition and the energy around the program. You can tell it’s a big-time school with a lot of history and strong fan support.”

D’oleo is not yet sure if he will visit the Plains, but he maintains that Auburn is certainly a school he is taking a strong look at. The Tigers’ offer joins a list that already consists of big programs like Penn State.

“Auburn is definitely up there for me,” he said. “It’s a school I’m taking seriously and continuing to learn more about.”

As for the coaching staff, D’oleo has been quite impressed with the limited interaction he has had with Auburn’s group so far.

“The coaching staff has been really genuine and supportive,” he said. “I’ve been in contact with some of the coaches and they’ve shown real interest in me as a player and person.”

Being a top prospect in any state requires a unique combination of physicals, mentality and ambition, and D’oleo checks all of those boxes. Standing at 6-foot-6, 330 pounds, D’oleo said that there is no single player that he models his game after.

“I watch a lot of different players and try to take pieces from their game, but I’m focused on being the best version of myself,” he said. “I’m a competitor. I play hard every snap and do whatever it takes to help my team win… I’m just going to stay focused, keep working, and not let anything distract me. I know I still have a lot to prove.”

For his future, D’oleo is not sure exactly which schools are in his top list, but he has an idea of what a perfect match for him would look like.

“[I’m looking for] a place where I can develop on and off the field, build strong relationships with coaches, and compete at a high level,” he said. “I’m grateful for every opportunity I get, and I’m just focused on continuing to improve and keeping all my options open.”

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