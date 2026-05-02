Auburn Offers No. 1 QB in Pennsylvania for 2028 Class

Without a doubt, Cam Newton is one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the Auburn Tigers, and his influence seems to still be helping the Tigers, even to this day. On Wednesday, the Tigers offered James Armstrong, and Newton may be a major deciding factor in his recruitment.

Armstrong is a four-star quarterback who is currently rated as the 11th-best quarterback in the 2028 class, as well as the No. 1 quarterback and the sixth-best in-class player from his home state of Pennsylvania.

After he received his offer, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Armstrong to chat about Auburn, including Newton’s influence on his recruitment.

“[Auburn is] top 4,” he said. “I’ve loved Auburn since I was like 8. Cam Newton is my favorite player, so I hope everything works out.”

Armstrong has had the chance to chat with a few of Auburn’s coaches, and he believes that their coaching style will benefit his style of play.

“I love the new coaching staff,” he said. “I think their style is a good fit for me… [I’ve talked with] The OC and assistant QB coach. I notice that they’re good people. And have a track record of QBs that play like me.”

Newton’s influence on Armstrong goes beyond just being his favorite player, as Armstrong told me that he models his game after the former Heisman winner. You would be hard-pressed to find a better college quarterback to model your game after, and Armstrong has received many top offers as a result of his high-caliber play.

Currently, Armstrong holds offers from top programs like Georgia, Penn State, Colorado and now Auburn, so the Tigers will have to fight if they want to land such a highly-touted prospect. After all, he is the No. 1 quarterback in Pennsylvania, according to 247 Sports.

Despite such high press, Armstrong is committed to the grind, first and foremost.

“[I’ll play the] same way as I have been,” he said. “I focus on the season and try to win and whatever comes comes.”

So, will Newton’s influence, four coaches later, be enough to swing the top recruit in favor of Auburn? Only time will tell, but the Tigers will surely be doing whatever they can to tip the scales in favor of their program.

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