Auburn Predicted to Land Blue Chip Safety
Another prediction goes in Auburn’s favor on the 2025 recruiting trail. On3’s vice president Steve Wiltfong and director of recruiting Chad Simmons have both projected that the Tigers will land four-star safety Anquon Fegans out of Thompson (Ala.).
On3 ranked Fegans as the 78th-best recruit in the country and the fifth-best safety.
Auburn is also projected to land Fegans according to 247 Sports’ Crystal Ball as well. On3’s recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) gives Auburn an 80.8% chance to land Fegans. All predictions on 247 Sports have Fegan committing to Auburn.
The Tigers have been working hard to grab the top recruits out of Thompson. Just last week, predictions on On3 pointed to Auburn landing four-star (On3) edge Jared Smith.
Fegans’s commitment announcement is less than two weeks away. According to 247 Sports, he will make his announcement on July 29. Smith’s announcement is scheduled for Aug. 4. Those dates coincide nicely with Auburn's Big Cat Weekend. If everything falls into place for Auburn, they could land two top players in the span of a week.
Auburn currently has the 16th-best recruiting class according to On3 and the 14th-best class according to 247 Sports. They are right in the middle of the SEC recruiting ranked at eighth on 247 Sports and ninth on On3.
Head coach Hugh Freeze continues his push to correct course and get Auburn closer to being a top-five recruiting class. The Tigers were in the top 10 as recently as a few weeks ago before losing key commits.
Landing two four-stars (Smith being a five-star on 247 Sports) would give the Tigers a major boost. It wouldn’t land them in the top five, but it could help get them back in the top 10. Almost certainly, it would help the Tigers leapfrog some fellow SEC schools.