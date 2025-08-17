Auburn Predicted to Land Top Safety Recruit
While Auburn previously struggled to put together its 2026 recruiting class, the tides may continue changing with the nation's top safety prospect now predicted to choose the Tigers.
Flowood (Miss.) Hartfield Academy five-star safety Bralan Womack on Sunday received multiple predictions from Rivals' recruiting insiders, including, most notably, Steve Wiltfong, to choose the Tigers. Womack (6-0, 200 pounds) is rated as the No. 1 safety in the class by both Rivals and 247 Sports.
Womack will announce his decision on Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. with Texas A&M, Ohio State and Florida joining Auburn as the finalists, according to 247 Sports' Tom Loy.
Last week, Rivals' director of recruiting Chad Simmons revealed on his Simmons Scoop podcast that he believed the Tigers had begun to take a lead over the Buckeyes, which had been seen as the leader going into the summer.
"Auburn’s closed that gap, Florida’s trying to push hard. (Texas) A&M is the fourth school on the list, they’ve faded this summer," he said. "Right now, I lean slightly towards Auburn, with Ohio State right there in a tough battle that I think will go down to just hours until he makes that announcement.”
Womack visited Auburn the weekend of June 13, after which he explained he "felt comfortable" with the program and had already familiarized himself with the town, according to 247 Sports' Christian Clemente.
"This is probably by far the best official visit I've had," Womack said, according to Auburn Rivals. "Just got to wait until next weekend, see how that goes, and then start cutting it down from there."
The Tigers had a rough go at it this summer with multiple high-rated recruits leaving the class. However, Auburn has since taken the steps to build what could be another top 10 class when it's all said and done by adding Wadley (Ala.) four-star linebacker Jacquez Wilkes, Nazareth (Pa.) four-star quarterback Peyton Falzone, Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County four-star receiver Jase Matthews to the class within the last month.
Auburn also received commitments from multiple three-stars in Southaven (Miss.) DeSoto Central running back Eric Perry, Atlanta Midtown tight end Kentrell White, international offensive lineman Nikau Hepi, West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman linebacker Adam Balogoun-Ali and Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga). offensive lineman Wilson Zierer over the summer.
Should Womack choose Auburn, he would be the second safety commit in the class alongside Baltimore St. Francis Academy three-star Wayne Henry.
The Tigers' 12-commit 2026 recruiting class currently ranks No. 54 nationally, according to 247 Sports.