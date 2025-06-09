Auburn Receives Pledge from 3-Star RB
The Auburn Tigers have added its first running back commit in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Southaven (Miss.) DeSoto Central three-star Eric Perry on Monday announced his pledge to the Tigers, fresh off his official visit with the Tigers, after which he listed Auburn as his No. 1 school.
“I knew it would Auburn the first time I came here. It feels great (to commit)," he said, according to On3's Jeffrey Lee.
Although a quarterback in high school, where he threw for 866 yards last season, the Tigers are recruiting him as a running back with position coach and offensive coordinator Derrick Nix leading Auburn's recruiting efforts.
"He was really the main factor," Perry said, according to 247 Sports' Christian Clemente. "He was the one to call my phone, telling me everything. We talked about my family and stuff. I felt the vibe that he really wanted me here. I felt like he was being truthful in everything he was saying."
Perry rushed for 880 yards and 11 touchdowns last season at DeSoto.
Perry, who is rated as the No. 64 running back by On3 in the 2026 cycle, is the Tigers' eighth overall commit in its 2026 recruiting class, which is currently ranked No. 38 by 247 Sports.
The Tigers currently hold other commitments from four-star edge rusher Hezekiah Harris, four-star wide receiver Devin Carter, four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett, four-star linebacker Shardarius Toodle, three-star wide receiver Denairius Gray, three-star offensive lineman Parker Pritchett and three-star safety Wayne Henry.