Key Auburn Recruiting Target Sets Commitment Date, Final Four Schools
The Auburn Tigers, led by head coach Hugh Freeze, are in desperate need of a linebacker for their class of 2026. Enter TJ White, an answer within reach.
White is a four-star linebacker native to Jackson, Miss. The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder made headlines Sunday, announcing that not only is he ready to commit as soon as July 1, but that he’s also down to his final four schools– Auburn, FSU, Mississippi State and Tennessee.
White, the 86th-ranked player in the nation, is a dynamic multi-sport athlete who also excels in track and field, though he’s likely to focus on football for his collegiate career.
Since White stands as the fifth-best linebacker in his class, Andrew Ivins, 247Sports’ Director of Scouting, took the time to take a look at White, and was seemingly impressed.
“[He] projects as a potential difference-maker at the Power Four level with his burst and energy,” wrote Ivins. “Can get after the quarterback… has also displayed the ability to drop as an off-ball linebacker... Suddenness and unexpected power has proven to be no match for opposing offensive tackles as he attacks the corner with plenty of vigor.”
“[He’s] super effective on delayed stunts as he builds momentum while crossing inside and flushes pockets with his downhill charge. Frequently makes stops in backside pursuit and has impressive hash-to-hash range.”
So, yes, it’s incredibly clear that White will be an asset for any team he chooses to call home, and Auburn has found itself in a place where a little extra recruiting push between now and July 1 may be in order.
After Sunday, when four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle flipped his commitment from the Tigers to the Georgia Bulldogs, Hugh Freeze was left without a linebacker in his 2026 recruiting class – but he doesn’t seem to have missed a beat and he’s back on the trail.
We’ll see what they do– and what White decides. He could be the one to quickly fill the void.