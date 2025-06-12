Auburn Remains Favorite for 3-Star DB
AUBURN, Ala.-- The Auburn Tigers are in the lead for three-star defensive back Devonte Anderson. Anderson is from Winter Garden, Fla. and is in the 2026 recruiting class. After his visit on June 10, Anderson made the Tigers his team to beat so far.
“They definitely fall in at the No. 1 spot for right now,” Anderson said, according to Rivals' Bryan Matthews. “They really believe in my skill, that I’ll come in and play early and that I’m an impact player.”
The Tigers have tasked the recruitment of Anderson to defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff. McGriff has been quite successful so far this offseason recruiting in his position. On top of that, despite Anderson having 35 offers so far, only two of them are from SEC teams (the Auburn Tigers and the Missouri Tigers).
“It was very great. I love the coaching staff. I love the whole environment of Auburn. It was very good,” Anderson said. “Auburn felt like home. It’s not too far from home either. So it would be a good fit for me and my family.”
With that said, Anderson has six teams classified as ‘warm’ according to 247Sports. Including Auburn, there are also Louisville, UCF, Rutgers, Maryland and the Miami (FL) in contention.
All six teams have scheduled visits with Anderson for this summer with Maryland and Miami (FL) still having to host the defensive back. With Anderson expected to decide before the end of the month, the Tigers just need to remain the favorites throughout the last two visits to have a good chance when he decides to make his commitment public.