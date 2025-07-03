Auburn's Latest QB Commitment Peyton Falzone Opens New Recruiting Possibilities
While most of the world looks towards the start of the season, Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers keep an eye on the future beyond 2025. The Tigers have struggled on the recruiting trail for the Class of 2026, but the news hasn’t been all bad.
The Tigers flipped former Penn State quarterback commitment Peyton Falzone. ESPN lists him as the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback in the country, and he’s athletic enough that some services list him in the ambiguous “athlete” category.
Granted, prospects can either become a boom or bust proposition. For example, everyone can think of one highly touted prospect that they believed would pan out but didn't. As a result, taking the cautious approach always feels like the necessary path in order to keep perspective.
Freeze and Auburn ventured outside of their normal Southeast/Gulf Coast recruiting territory to land Falzone from Nazareth, Pa.
"Falzone said he first started thinking about making the switch when Auburn offered him about a month ago, after he originally committed to Penn State in April,” wrote Grace Raynor on The Athletic. “The Tigers’ offensive scheme—which suits his game well as a dual-threat quarterback—was a major selling point. As a junior, Falzone threw for 2,135 yards and 23 touchdowns with four picks while also rushing for 697 yards and eight scores.
“Breaking the news to Penn State coach James Franklin was tough, Falzone said, especially as an in-state prospect. But sharing his good news with Freeze and the staff has him fired up for what’s to come. He has already started recruiting other top talent to join him."
With Drew Allar set to play his final year in Happy Valley, losing Falzone hurts. Penn State head coach James Franklin could scramble for not only depth but also talent at the position. To say nothing of Falzone's interest and eventual flip, it opens a fissure in the Pennsylvania recruiting structure, providing Auburn an alley to recruit there.
Equally important, the move strengthens the program's bid to increase its national recruiting base. Who's to say that the Rockies or Midwest won't send players to the Plains? By doubling, almost tripling down on quarterbacks, Freeze's attempts to prepare for contingencies like a player hopping in the portal if they receive a better offer. A forward-thinking Auburn could be an eventual threat in the SEC.