Auburn Tigers Among Favorites to Land Four-Star Linebacker
The Auburn Tigers had four-star linebacker Adam Balogoun-Ali back in town among the defensive prospects visiting over the weekend. The linebacker plays his football at Cardinal Newman in West Palm Beach (Fla.) and is in the 2026 recruiting class. This visit was the first of several planned for Balogoun-Ali where he will take trips between his final four programs.
Other than the Auburn Tigers, the Kentucky Wildcats, the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Oklahoma Sooners are all in the mix for the linebacker’s commitment. After the Tigers’ visit, he will head to North Carolina on May 30 followed by Oklahoma on June 6 and wrap the visits up on June 13 with Kentucky.
Balogoun-Ali was quite impressed with his visit with the Tigers.
"It was great," he said. "They just re-emphasized how much of a priority I am here, especially in the linebacker room. Coach (D.J.) Durkin being a defensive coordinator and the linebacker coach definitely helps a lot. He went over his scheme with me and I think it's definitely something I can fit in."
With Durkin recently being extended, it also brings stability for young players who will be joining the Tigers in the future. Things like that help them know that the coaches that they are dealing with aren’t going anywhere.
In 2024, Balogoun-Ali finished the season with 56 total tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks while also playing on offense as a wide receiver, per 247Sports.
The athleticism is something that will be attracting teams like Auburn who are trying to rebuild their team. Last season, the Tigers lost 28 players in total. Continuing to build through both recruiting and the transfer portal are things that need to come to fruition in year three of the Hugh Freeze Era this fall.