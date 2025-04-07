Auburn Tigers Continue Hosts Four-Star, In-State Linebacker Recruit
One of the priorities that Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze has had since he took over was recruiting in-state. Of course, that means taking on the likes of Alabama Crimson Tide for almost every recruit. In particular, the Tigers are leading for the services of 2026 four-star linebacker Jaquez Wilkes from Wadley, Ala., according to Rivals.
Wilkes visited Auburn over the weekend, the second visit he has had with the Tigers since catching the eyes of Auburn defensive coordinator/linebackers coach D.J. Durkin.
Wilkes’ first visit came last spring, but now that his recruiting class is next, he feels that it is time to consider his options.
"I'm looking more differently at it because I'm getting older," Wilkes said. "It's about that time for me to start making a decision. So I'm looking at practice differently."
The linebacker currently holds 25 offers from premier football schools across the country. According to 247Sports, the Auburn Tigers lead the way, followed by the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Florida Gators and the Florida State Seminoles. Currently, only the Tigers have an official visit set. That date is scheduled for May 30.
The Tigers lost two key linebackers to graduation in 2024, and while they partially filled those needs in the early signing window, they can continue to address it here in the spring. If they are able to land Wilkes, that would be a massive addition to the class of 2026. Freeze and Durkin have already gotten several commits defensively that will bolster the Tigers’ defense.
According to 247Sports, Wilkes had over 100 tackles as a sophomore. He is also unofficially measured at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds and hasn’t even got to college yet. Whoever does sign him will be getting a massive beast at the Edge linebacker position. With home being only an hour from campus, the Tigers might have a significant advantage over the other schools competing for Wilkes’ signature. The May 30 visit could seal that.