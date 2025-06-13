Auburn Tigers Continue To Impress Four-Star Tight End Recruit
The Auburn Tigers hosted four-star tight end J.C. Anderson this past weekend. The Tigers had several different recruits visiting, but it is hard to miss Anderson, a 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end from Mt. Zion, Ill.. He has made several visits to the Plains in the past, each time becoming more convinced that Auburn is where he could land.
On his official visit, he even brought his relatives with him. They had to know what the buzz was about.
"It’s big for me to have them understand what I’m seeing and what I’m basing my decision off of," Anderson said. "I can only tell them how nice Auburn is. They’ve got to see it. I needed them here."
Auburn is in desperate need of a tight end upgrade. With Preston Howard and Brandon Frazier both leaving in the next two years, the Tigers will want to have young talent ready to go.
Anderson is also really close with tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua, and likes how he can grow in a well-rounded way.
"He’s all about the core values, the family of Auburn and how he’s not only going to grow me as a player but as a man and as a future husband and father, too," Anderson said. "That hits deep. He’s a great dude. He knows me pretty well, I know him pretty well."
He currently has 36 offers, according to 247Sports. Four of those schools scheduled official visits with the tight end. After visits with Illinois, Ole Miss and Auburn, Anderson has just one visit left with the North Carolina Tar Heels. The visit to UNC is on June 16. He has already announced that he will be committing on July 1.
The Tigers are in a good position, especially considering the fact Anderson announced the date of his commitment right after their visit. There are currently no crystal projections for Anderson’s landing spot.