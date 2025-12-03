Auburn Tigers Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026

Follow along as the Auburn Tigers build their 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.

2026 Early Signees

Note: Recruits will appear in the "2026 Early Signees" section when they officially sign the National Letter of Intent. Until then, the recruit will remain in the "Top Commitments" section below.

Top Commitments (11)

Jaquez Wilkes (LB/EDGE)

Wadley High School (Wadley, Ala.)

6-foot-4, 220 pounds

★★★★ (247Sports), No. 67 national rank, No. 6 LB

Committed to Auburn: July 21, 2025

Jase Mathews (WR)

Greene County High School (Leakesville, Miss.)

6-foot-1, 193 pounds

★★★★ (247Sports), No. 89 national rank, No. 11 WR

Committed to Auburn: Aug. 8, 2025

Note: Set to sign Friday, Dec. 5

Shadarius Toodle (LB)

Cottage Hill Christian Academy (Mobile, Ala.)

6-foot-3, 210 pounds

★★★★ (247Sports), No. 260 national rank (On3), No. 22 LB (247Sports)

Committed to Auburn: Oct. 14, 2025 (flipped from Georgia; originally committed to Auburn before flipping to Bulldogs)

Wilson Zierer (OT)

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee High School (Rabun Gap, Ga.)

6-foot-6, 280 pounds

★★★ (247Sports), No. 290 (Rivals), No. 38 OT (247Sports)

Committed to Auburn: July 17, 2025



Adam Bologoun-Ali (LB)

Cardinal Newman High School (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla)

6-foot-1, 210 pounds

★★★ (247Sports), No. 55 LB, No. 79 FL

Committed to Auburn: July 8, 2025

Parker Pritchett (IOL)

Carver High School (Columbus, Ga.)

6-foot-4, 310 Pounds

★★★ (247Sports) 667 National, 55 position, 79 Georgia

Committed to Auburn: April 5, 2025

DeShawn Spencer (WR)

Saraland High School (Saraland, Ala.)

5-foot-11, 155 pounds

★★★ (247Sports) 101 position, 27 state

Committed to Auburn: Dec. 2, 2025 (flipped from Duke)

Wayne Henry (S)

St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

5-foot-9, 170 pounds

★★★ (247Sports) No. 122 Safety, No. 30 Md.

Committed to Auburn: Aug. 5, 2024

Demarcus Broughton Jr. (TE)

Mary G Montgomery High School (Semmes, Ala.)

6-foot-5, 220 pounds

★★★ (247Sports) No. 211 TE, No. 57 AL

Committed to Auburn: Dec. 1, 2025

Note: former USF commit under Alex Golesh, first AU commit for Golesh

Shadrick Toodle Jr. (S)

Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. (Perkinston, Miss.)

6-foot-3, 205 pounds

★★★ (Rivals), No. 54 national JUCO, No. 1 position ATH,

Committed to Auburn: Oct. 14, 2025

JUCO Transfer

Travis Wakefield (LS)

Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)

6-foot-2, 217 pounds

★★★ (Rivals), No. 3 LS, No. 74 TN

Committed to Auburn: July 9, 2025

Recruiting Surprises, Flips & Misses

The Tigers lost four of their 2026 commitments earlier this week just a couple of days after Alex Golesh was announced as head coach.

Five-star Bralan Womack, the nation’s No. 1 safety, flipped from Auburn to Mississippi State while four-star quarterback Peyton Falzone de-committed from the Tigers a few hours later. Three-star offensive tackle Nikau Hepi marked Auburn’s third 2026 de-commitment on Monday afternoon, revealing that the coaching change was the reason why he revoked his pledge.

Early on Tuesday afternoon, three-star tight end Kentrell White became the fourth future Tiger to de-commit from Auburn. The Atlanta, Ga., native originally committed to the Hugh Freeze and the Tigers this past July, but he has reopened his recruitment.

On the other hand, three-star tight end Damarcus Broughton Jr. committed to the Tigers on the same day, which stands as Golesh’s first commitment at the helm. Broughton is ranked as the No. 57 prospect from the state of Alabama, and was previously committed to USF while Golesh was with the Bulls.

Tuesday afternoon also saw the commitment of three-star wide receiver DeShawn Spencer, who stands as Golesh’s second recruit at Auburn. Spencer is a product of Saraland, Ala., and flipped from Duke about 48 hours after Golesh was announced as the Tigers’ new head coach.

Class Rankings & Previous Classes

The Tigers will likely take a step back on the recruiting trail from where they have finished over the past few cycles. Auburn finished with the No. 6-ranked recruiting class in 2025, with defensive lineman Malik Autry and quarterback Deuce Knight headling the 26-player class.

The 2025 cycle marked Hugh Freeze and company's second consecutive top-10 finish, as Auburn boasted the natoin's No. 8-ranked class in 2024. Most of Auburn's 2024 class are still on the roster, led by one of the highest-rated recruits in program history in Cam Coleman, but there's no telling what the next few weeks could entail with the opening of the transfer portal in January.

Currently, the Tigers' 2026 class sits at No. 79 in the country with just 11 commits. Golesh and Auburn's new staff undoubtedly have an uphill battle ahead of them, but he does have experience recruiting the talent-rich areas throughout Alabama, Georgia, and surrounding areas.