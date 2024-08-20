Auburn Expected to Flip Top-5 Notre Dame QB Commitment
Auburn Football is now predicted to flip a major quarterback commit. Four-star quarterback and Notre Dame commit Deuce Knight (6'4, 210), of George County High School in Lucedale, Miss., is expected to choose Auburn after having been a Notre Dame commitment for months.
Auburn insider for On3 Jeffrey Lee had logged his prediction.
Knight is On3's 28th ranked player in the country and No. 4 quarterback. He is also the second-ranked player out of Mississippi.
Rumors of him potentially flipping have been bouncing around for a bit. On3's Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction of a potential flip earlier this month.
The prediction comes after Knight locked in an official visit to Auburn.
This would be a major change as Knight has been committed to the Fighting Irish since Sept. 18, 2023 - about 11 months. Knight is currently Notre Dame’s top recruit. According to Notre Dame Fighting Irish On SI, Knight had been a key recruit out on the trail trying to get others to join him in heading to South Bend. But then he recently went quiet.
Then this happens.
Should he commit to the Tigers, he would immediately become their highest-rated offensive player and their third-highest-rated player overall. Auburn currently has no quarterbacks committed for 2025. However, they already have some young guys already with the program including redshirt freshman Hank Brown who was named backup to Payton Thorne on Monday.
However, that doesn’t seem to curb Knight’s interest. A recruit of his caliber would feel confident in winning a starting job when the opportunity presents itself.
Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked fifth in the country by 247 Sports and could move up with the addition of the prized quarterback. It would be the second-consecutive year and the third time in four years that the Tigers have landed a blue-chip quarterback as part of their recruiting class.
Auburn has had good luck with quarterbacks from the state of Mississippi including Jason Campbell. With Payton Thorne nearing the end of his college career, somebody is going to be able to rise up and earn the right to be his successor as the starting quarterback.
Knight could be seeing himself as that guy.