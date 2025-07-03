Auburn Tigers get Commitment from Record Breaking NIU Transfer
AUBURN, Ala.- After a record-breaking season, Auburn Tigers head baseball coach Butch Thompson is looking to take the next step from the Super Regional to the College World Series.
He’s hit the transfer portal hard and landed another commitment in former NIU catcher/outfielder Logan Gregorio.
Gregorio spent one season at NIU. He was second-team All-MAC after leading the Huskies in hitting (.332), doubles (19), home runs (18), and RBI (69). He leaves NIU after setting the team record for total bases in a season with 151.
He also spent time in a prospect league and had a .419 batting average in 2023. A pit stop was also made at Benedictine, whilst also playing in the Northwoods League during the summers of 2023 and 2024.
Gregio joins a young Auburn roster, with returning sophomores Bub Terrell, Chase Fralick, and Chris Rembert, who is currently competing for a roster spot at USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp.
Thompson will need to find a place for Gregorio, but he will likely spend time in the outfield to replace first-team All-American Ike Irish, who is a projected first-round pick in the MLB draft according to ESPN. Fralick anchors the catcher position for the Tigers.
The Auburn baseball team is coming off a season where they earned the right to host a regional and super regional tournament, eventually losing to national champion runner-up Coastal Carolina.
Despite the loss, Thompson is loading up on the recruiting trail, also landing key commitments from a former CUSA Pitcher of the Year Drew Whalen, Virginia Tech LHP Jake Marciano, Texas State shortstop Ryne Farber, UAB infielder Todd Clay, and Michigan State LHP Garett Brewer.
Auburn baseball continues to stay hot on the recruiting trail, indicating that the Super Regional loss was just the start of a new chapter on The Plains. Thompson and company know where they want to be, and are taking the steps needed to get back to the College World Series, where they have not been since 2022.