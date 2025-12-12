A Look at Auburn's Non-Conference Baseball Schedule for 2026

AUBURN, Ala.- Coming off hosting a Super-Regional, the Auburn Tigers baseball team has just announced its non-conference slate for the 2026 season, and it includes six teams that made an appearance in the NCAA Tournaments in 2025.

Auburn will begin the new campaign by hosting Youngstown State from Feb. 13 to 15, followed by a midweek matchup against Cincinnati on Feb. 17.

The first series the Tigers will play away from Plainsman Park will be at the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series, which will be held from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22. In the series, Auburn will be taking on three teams that were in the NCAA tournament, which include Kansas State, Florida State, and Louisville.

After the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series, Auburn will return to Plainsman Park for nine home games in two weeks, just before conference play begins. Auburn’s nine-game stand will begin on Feb, 25 vs West Georgia, and then hosting Nebraska for the first time in program history from Feb. 27 through March 1.

Auburn will then host Samford on March 3, before its final non-conference series against Winthrop on March 6th, and conclude on March 8. The first of a home-and-home midweek series against defending AAC Champions on March 10 will be the final game of the nine-game stretch at Plainsman Park. After the UAB matchup, the Tigers will then begin conference play.

The non-conference slate also includes a neutral-site matchup with South Alabama at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama, on March 24, back-to-back home midweeks against Jacksonville State on April 7 and Alabama State on April 14, before three straight road midweeks at Samford on April 21, UAB on May 5, and Jacksonville State on May 12.

Butch Thompson brought in plenty of young talent in the recruitment trail, while also retaining star players such as Bub Terrell, Chase Fralick, and Chris Rembert, who are all only sophomores who had stellar freshman seasons.

Last season, Auburn’s season ended at Plainsman Park after being swept by the national champion runner-up Coastal Carolina, and it will now look to avenge that loss by starting the season hot prior to conference play.

Full Non-Conference Schedule