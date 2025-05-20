Auburn Tigers Host Four-Star Cornerback on Official Visit
The Auburn Tigers’ hosted a four-star defensive back C.J. Hester among recruits who paid a visit last weekend. Hester was so impressed by his visit to the Plains that he moved Auburn to one of the top programs on his list.
"It was an amazing visit. It was amazing being with the coaches and seeing the campus and all the facilities and getting to meet all the people,” Hester said.
Should Hester join the Tigers, he would be joining a very loaded secondary room. With players like Raion Strader joining via the transfer portal and several defensive backs joining from the 2025 recruiting class, the Tigers are adding depth to their defense.
Hester is capable of playing both corner and safety which makes him a bit of a unicorn when it comes to defensive backs, which means he could be used immediately should defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin feel that he needs him. The Tigers aren’t against starting freshmen on either side of the ball.
Hester is rated 233rd nationally, the 20th-best safety and the 36th-best recruit from Florida, per 247Sports. Currently, his top five teams include Auburn, Florida, Syracuse, UCLA and Iowa. All five teams have visits scheduled with the defensive back. It is expected that Hester will make another trip to the Plains sometime before he makes a final decision on his commitment.
“To grow as a person and as a man,” Hester said of what he’s looking for in a school. “To grow my brand and just really get myself out there and show the world that I am a great guy and a great football player. And then I want to get to the next level and go round one.”
If Freeze can get Auburn turned around and trending in the right direction this upcoming season, the Tigers could be a logical choice for Hester in everything that he is looking for in a team and school moving forward.
There is a good chance that they will have two Tigers going in the first round of the 2026 draft which will be a massive indicator that it can be done at Auburn and he can also be a first-round pick. That will be something to pay attention to as we move through the offseason.