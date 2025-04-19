Auburn Tigers Host Transfer Defensive Lineman from FAMU
The Auburn Tigers hosted Florida A&M defensive lineman James Ash yesterday, who entered the transfer portal on Thursday. He spent the last three seasons with the Rattlesnakes after starting off his career with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Ash was a three-star prospect coming out of high school and could finish out his career at the Plains should he commit.
"I love it around here, I ain't gonna lie," Ash said. "It's a very big change from where I just came from, and it kind of reminded me of where I started. It's definitely a full circle moment for me, and I'm ready to take it on with a full head of steam."
A season ago, Ash made 44 tackles and 2.5 sacks at FAMU. If head coach Hugh Freeze is able to bring another defensive lineman to the Plains, the Tigers could be set up for not only success, but also the ability to rotate their interior lineman. That will allow them to constantly be fresh during games without any real drop off.
In his visit, Ash met defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin and defensive line coach Vernon King-Williams, both of whom he thinks very highly of.
"[King-Williams] sees a lot in me, he sees a lot of athleticism, and ways he can use it in their scheme," Ash said. "Their scheme is second to none from what I'm hearing. There's been guys that have been produced and showed that his scheme isn't short of perfect. It's been a lot, but I'm grateful for it."
While the defensive lineman has a few more visits that he wants to check out, it appears that Auburn is high on his list. He hasn’t made his list public, but when a player describes the situation at Auburn for them as perfect, you do have to feel good if you are the Tigers’ coaching staff with Ash and with your recruiting going forward.