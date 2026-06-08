Auburn Tigers Remain First in Race for High-Potential Cornerback

A massive part of recruiting is being the first program to reach out to a recruit, whether that means being the first SEC school, first D1 school or even first overall. The Auburn Tigers, in accordance with that rule, were the first SEC program to offer Marquise Ealey, and it could prove to make a massive difference in his recruitment.

Ealey is a class of 2029 cornerback who hails from DeKalb, Georgia. He currently holds offers from quite a few Group of Five programs, but the Tigers represent the first Power Four program to get in on Ealey.

After he received his offer from Auburn, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Ealey to talk all things Auburn, including his interest in the program.

“Getting the offer was a blessing,” he said. “The coaching staff reached out and let me know they believed in my abilities. It was a special moment for me and my family… What stands out to me [about Auburn] is the tradition, the fan base, and the way Auburn develops its players both on and off the field. It’s a program with a lot of history and success.”

Ealey, a defensive prospect, began his talks with Auburn coach Demarcus Van Dyke, but has spoken to a few other coaches in the time since. Overall, he seems to be quite impressed with his experience with the Auburn staff.

“The coaching staff has been very genuine and consistent,” he said. “They make it clear that they care about building relationships with players. I’ve spoken with several members of the staff and they’ve all been very welcoming.”

It is still incredibly early in Ealey’s recruitment, so he does not have a full recruiting board just yet. However, Auburn’s early entrance into the race seems to have made a significant impact, which could result in a big-time signing down the road.

“Auburn is definitely one of the schools I’m taking a strong look at. I’m keeping an open mind throughout the recruiting process and taking everything one step at a time,” he said. “I’m definitely looking forward to getting back on campus and spending more time around the program so I can learn even more about Auburn.”

As for Ealey himself, he tells us that the offers, though important to him, will not make a difference in his work ethic, both on and off the field.

“I’m going to stay humble, keep working, and not let the attention distract me. My focus is on getting better as a player, being a good student, and helping my team win games,” he said. “I play with a high motor and I’m always competing. No matter the situation, I’m going to give everything I have and do whatever it takes to help my team.”





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