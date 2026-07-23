No. 1 Auburn Commit Responds to Recruiting Pushes From Top Programs

The Auburn Tigers have already lost two commits to flips in the 2027 cycle, but one of the top commits in their class recently told Jeffrey Lee of On3 that, despite recruiting pushes from a litany of top programs, he will be staying with the Tigers no matter what.

The recruit in question is Myson Johnson-Cook, a four-star running back who is currently tied in rating as the Tigers’ top commit in the 2027 class. As it stands, he is rated as the fifth-best running back in the country, as well as the fourth-best player from his home state of Illinois.

Needless to say, Johnson-Cook was a massive addition for the Tigers when he committed back in April, and, in fact, he was the Tigers’ third commit in their 2027 class under new head coach Alex Golesh. The top-rated back has proven to be a big help in the Tigers’ later recruiting efforts, as he has been quite outspoken on social media about his love for the program and belief that particular prospects would be best suited on the Plains.

Despite these proclamations, other programs have not been deterred from continuing their pursuit of Johnson-Cook, and Florida and Miami have notably made big-time pushes in recent weeks. However, Johnson-Cook is not planning on going anywhere.

"I feel really good about my commitment, 100 percent,” he said. “ I don't plan on flipping at all."

Of course, as is the nature of recruiting, anything can happen, but Johnson-Cook seems pretty set in his decision to come to Auburn. This is certainly good news for the Tigers, who have already lost three-star wide receiver Cedrick Simmons in a flip to Alabama, as well as three-star running back Kingston Miles in a flip to Missouri.

Johnson-Cook is set to join a rather stacked room of Auburn running backs that, barring any transfers or other additions, looks to include Bryson Washington, a Baylor transfer, Omar Mabson, former five-star prospect Alvin Henderson, USF transfer RB1 Nykahi Davenport and potentially a host of others.

In-class, Johnson-Cook is joined by Khamoni Williams, a three-star who, rather ironically, ended up in the Tigers’ 11th-ranked recruiting class by way of a flip from West Virginia. The Tigers appear to be at the tail end of their recruiting efforts for the summer, at least in their 2027 class, though Golesh has made a habit of surprising Tiger fans with commitments when they least expect it.

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