Auburn Tigers Signees Continue to Rack Up the Accolades
On National Signing Day, it appears that Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze has done it again. Freeze will have signed another top-10 recruiting class after doing so for the last two years. At this very moment, the Tigers have signed 26 recruits and have a slim chance to sign a five-star offensive lineman in Ty Haywood.
However, he is heavily predicted to go to Michigan according to On3.com. There are five top signees that have chosen the Tigers and could make an instant impact on the field next season.
Jared Smith, Five-Star Edge Linebacker
Smith hails from Hoover, Ala. According to On3.com, he is the fifth-best recruit in his position and third-best in the state. Smith also received the Class 7A Lineman of the Year award for helping Thompson High School win a state championship back in December. Smith had just signed with the Tigers earlier that day. His 6-6, 235-pound frame will have Coach Freeze excited as he continues to develop with the Tigers.
Jakaleb Faulk, Four-Star Linebacker
Faulk is another linebacker to join the Tigers alongside Smith. He is rated the ninth-best recruit in the state and 12th best linebacker in the nation. He received the Class 2A Lineman of the Year during his time at Highland Home. He was a two-way player, taking snaps at linebacker and receiver. He is the brother of Keldric Faulk, who joined the Tigers back in 2023.
Jourdin Crawford, Four-Star Defensive Lineman
Crawford is yet another defensive superstar to join Auburn’s growing recruiting class. According to On3.com, his extensive list of awards includes 6A Region 5 Defensive Player of the Year, 6A Region 5 Lineman of the Year and 6A Championship MVP. He also holds the 6A Championship sack record, the championship of which his school, Parker High School, won. Crawford also was named to the 6A All-Region First Team player and was an Alabama/Mississippi All-Star to round his final year.
Anquon Fegans, Four-Star Safety
Fegans is a teammate of Smith, the first of the Auburn signees on this list. Fegans won 7A AHSAA Back of the Year with his impressive 79 tackles, seven pass breakups and six picks. He also had a kick return for a touchdown en route to Thompson’s state title. Now, the two Thompson teammates will continue to cause chaos in the SEC for the next half-decade.
Alvin Henderson, Four-Star Running Back
Henderson has been one of the most dominant forces in 1A in Alabama. He now owns records that may never be touched. He owns records for the most points in a season (408), the most touchdowns in a season (67), most rushing touchdowns in a season (61), most rushing yards in a game (441) and most rushing yards in a career (10, 923). He finished all that up with a 1A Back of the Year Award and a commitment to the Tigers. Henderson could be the next Jarquez Hunter (or even better!) as Coach Freeze continues to bring significant talent to Auburn.