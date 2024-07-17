Auburn Tigers Target Anquon Fegans a Key Piece to Recruiting Class
If Auburn Tigers fans buy into the recruiting gossip, 4-Star recruit Anquon Fegans will shortly make his commitment to Auburn.
Notably, On3 has been predicting that the versatile defensive back from Thompson High School, in Alabaster, Alabama will nix a variety of different programs to go with the Tigers.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze looks likely to beat off red hot competition from Georgia, Clemson and LSU for the prodigiously talented 6-foot-2, 185-pound defender - a move which would breathe life back into their recruitment drive.
Currently, Fegans is the number two ranked in-state senior left out there who is yet to make a commitment in the 2025 cycle, and the young defensive back is understandably feeling a little under the gun.
"I know I may seem relaxed, but the process can be exhausting," Fegans said, via al.com. "I want to make a decision before my senior season."
Last season at Thompson, Fegans admitted he was massively disappointed to miss out on winning the state title with the Warriors, but his personal performances got the major schools seriously interested.
After posting seven picks and 11 pass breakups last season, it set the table for Fegans to make his collegiate future crystal clear on July 29th - that's before he heads back to Alabaster to settle some more immediate business.
"We didn't win a state championship last year," Fegans lamented via, al.com. "That's clearly one of my goals this year. I also would love to win Back of the Year and just help my guys grow each and every day and for us to get better as we strive for our ultimate goals."
Perhaps what makes Fegans just such a coveted prospect is his sheer versatility and a pretty pronounced throwback style of playing on the backend. While Fegans probably projects as a safety further down the line at Auburn, he's also lined up at cornerback for his high school head coach, Mark Freeman.
Tigers defensive coordinator DJ Durkin has always carried a reputation as being a super aggressive and attacking play caller wherever he's landed.
Of course, that appealed massively to Coach Freeze when he appointed him in the first place, and it will similarly be pretty darn enticing for Fegans.
"I've always been impressed with his schemes and game plans, including the two times I have faced his teams in recent years," Coach Freeze said when he appointed Durkin in January. "Texas A&M's defense was fast, physical, and well coached. We are excited to have DJ Durkin join our staff here at Auburn."
Therefore, if Auburn does indeed add a player with pure ball-hawking DNA like Fegans - it makes perfect football sense.
In addition, it certainly would appear that Fegans is edging towards picking Auburn, and the presence of his brother, Antwon on the Tigers squad has to be a real advantage to close out the deal.
Ultimately, it's always best to mine for information directly for young players coaches, and Freeman openly admits his guy will leave a massive hole behind when he moves onto the next stage of his own personal development.
"I wish I could have 100 of him before my days of coaching are over," Freeman confessed. "He's one of the finest people I've ever coached in my life. He's always smiling. He's never been a problem. He's a leader on our football team."