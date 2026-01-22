Auburn to Host Miami Transfer OL After Hurricanes Teammate Commits to Tigers

The Auburn Tigers and head coach Alex Golesh are set to host offensive line transfer Tommy Kinsler IV from the national runner-up Miami Hurricanes, according to 247 Sports Christian Clemente.

Kinsler, a 6-foot-6, 340-pound lineman, has two years of eligibility remaining.

Auburn is set to host massive Miami OL transfer Tommy Kinsler IV on a visit Thursday, his agent Latish Kinsler tells @Auburn247



The 6-foot-6, 340-pounder has two years of eligibility remaining (VIP)https://t.co/aOIRQ6jwju pic.twitter.com/gvhbDPZzWI — Christian Clemente (@CClemente247) January 22, 2026

Kinsler is a former consensus three-star prospect, rated as the No. 34 offensive tackle recruit and the No. 99 player in Fla. via On3’s Rivals. 247Sports rated him similarly, though at a different position, making him the No. 36 interior offensive line recruit and No. 83 in the state.

What happens next for the Auburn Tigers? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Auburn Tigers news delivered to your inbox daily!

He saw action in a single game of his true freshman season and redshirted in 2023. 2024 saw a large jump in playing time, as he appeared in 10 games and saw significant action in Miami’s games against Group of Five competition.

2025 was much of the same formula, as he saw the field in all 16 games for the Hurricanes, including the National Championship, on special teams. He also added offensive action in five games, including significant snaps against Bethune-Cookman, Stanford, and Syracuse.

Kinsler spent most of his time in high school as an offensive tackle in a power spread offense for Ocala’s Trinity Catholic, playing both left and right tackle. Despite being predicted to play interior offensive line in college by 247 Sports, all but two of Kinsler’s collegiate offensive snaps have been at offensive tackle, largely on the right side.

His prodigious size would obviously make him an ideal tackle if he could both handle it athletically and learn to properly utilize his leverage. Fortunately, he should have time to learn and, in all likelihood, would not be expected to start right away should he commit. If he does commit, it would be the second commitment Auburn has earned from a Miami transfer lineman this week, joining rising sophomore Deryc Plazz.

Golesh and new offensive line coach Tyler Hudanick have had quite the ordeal in front of them to turn around an offensive line that had three total players on it when Auburn hired Golesh. Still, the early signs look to be extremely encouraging. The Tigers have landed three top-16 transfer tackles in Michigan State’s Stanton Ramil, James Madison’s Joseph Simmons, and Oregon State’s Jacob Strand.

The interior of the line has also received a massive boost, including two experienced and talented starters in USF transfers Cole Skinner and Cole Best. Auburn added Akron transfer Kenneth McManus IV to that group earlier this week. Those aren’t the only additions, either, as Auburn’s transfer offensive line class would swell to 10 should Kinsler commit following his visit.

More From Auburn Tigers on SI