Auburn's Legacy Intriguing to Recently Offered All-American Recruit

Alex Golesh has been on a run in recent weeks. He offered several players to join the future of his new Auburn Tigers. He seems to emphasize those classified as athletes. This classification indicates that a player can play multiple positions. It can be a sign that he’s keeping depth in mind.

One such target is Antonio Glasby, who hails from Crespi High School in Encino, Cal. He has already received offers from a variety of top programs despite his 2029 classification, and Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with him recently to discuss his opinion of the Tigers.

“The legacy of Auburn stands out a lot to me,” he said. “A great phone call with the DB coach led to me getting my offer. [This offer] shows that my work is being noticed which is a good sign but also more motivation.”

Although Glasby is early in his recruitment, he told me that the history of Auburn stands out to him and that he would like to schedule a visit.

“I think everybody thinks of the Kick Six when they hear Auburn,” he said. “I don’t have a full list yet, but Auburn is definitely high on it. Hopefully I can set something up, I would love to visit.”

Glasby, who plays defense primarily, recorded an impressive 33 tackles, 27 solo tackles, two touchdowns, five tackles for loss, four interceptions, two pick-sixes, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery all in his freshman season. These impressive numbers earned him a spot as a Rivals Freshman All-American.

“I can play anything no matter [the] size,” he said. “I’ll find a way. I take a lot of inspiration from Pat Surtain and Travis Hunter.”

Glasby already holds offers from top programs like Colorado and Oregon to complement his recent offer from the Tigers, but he is committed to the grind throughout his remaining years of high school.

“I just try to use it as motivation to stay on the course and keep working,” he said.

Glasby could be a big commitment for the future Tigers if Golesh can land him, potentially even joining the likes of Davion Crumitie, another top-level athlete that the Tigers have offered in recent days.

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