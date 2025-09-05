Auburn Tigers to Receive Visit from Nation's No. 1 QB in 2027 Class
Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze’s recruiting, though historically dominant, has dwindled a touch this year. The coach, who boasted two top-10 recruiting classes in 2024 and 2025, currently has just the 51st-ranked class in 2026.
That could all change in 2027, though, as Hugh Freeze currently commands the 25th-best class in the nation, albeit with just one recruit. However, the Tigers could see that ranking rise considerably with one of the nation's top prospects set to visit Auburn this fall.
Five-star 2027 quarterback Elijah Haven will be taking a visit to Auburn this fall, as well as Georgia, Penn State, LSU, Alabama, and Florida, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett. He will visit Auburn on Nov. 29 for its Iron Bowl matchup against rival Alabama.
Haven is rated as the No. 1 quarterback in the country, per the Rivals Industry Ranking and 247 Sports Composite.
Haven, a Baton Rouge, LA native, is an absolute freak of nature. He is 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds as a junior, which would make him significantly bigger than any quarterback Auburn currently has.
Andrew Ivins, 247Sports Director of Scouting, described Haven as a “Supersized quarterback with first-round pick potential if he can put it all together. Possesses an excellent combination of strength and athleticism to go along with impressive competitive drive and football character.”
Ivins also detailed Haven’s stunning 14-1 record in his 10th-grade campaign, which earned him MaxPreps National Sophomore Player of the Year honors, and largely contributed to his current five-star rating.
Auburn’s new quarterback, Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold, was the story of the Baylor game for the Tigers, and with blue-chip prospect Deuce Knight waiting in the wings, Haven will have big shoes to fill if he’s to sign with the Tigers.
With that said, the level of talent and experience that the Auburn quarterback room is expected to possess would also be a massive aid to Haven’s development, potentially pushing him to the first-round potential that Ivins sees in him.
Haven’s set his sights big, though– every school he’s planning on visiting, except Auburn, is a top-25 team after week one, so Auburn will likely need to be successful and earn a spot in the rankings if they are looking to court Haven.
He is currently seen as a heavy Florida lean, as well. He will visit the Gators on Oct. 4 for its matchup against Texas.
Auburn will have its next chance to bolster its spot in the rankings this Saturday at Kickoff on the Plains, where the Tigers will take on the Ball State Cardinals. The game will be played at 6:30 p.m. CST and broadcast on ESPNU