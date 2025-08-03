Auburn Tigers Break Top 5 for Elite 2027 RB
The Auburn Tigers are battling for one of the best running backs in the 2027 class.
Four-star running back Tranard Roberts narrowed his list down on Sunday afternoon, naming Auburn, Florida, Washington, Ohio State, and Michigan to his top five.
Standing at 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, Roberts is ranked as the No. 6 running back and No. 86 overall player in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports. The same metric lists him as the No. 7 prospect from the state of Florida.
The Villages, Fla., native recently announced his intention to transfer to The Villages (Fla.) Charter High School, per his social media post, after spending his sophomore season at IMG Academy. Roberts played at Williston (Fla.) High School in 2023 before making his first move.
Roberts appeared in nine games last season at IMG Academy, posting 300 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 42 carries, per 247Sports. He also recorded three receptions for 34 yards and one touchdown in his sophomore campaign, lifting the four-star to an invitation to the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl.
Auburn was the first school he unofficially visited to kick off his recruiting process, as the Tigers hosted him on Sept. 2, 2023, for Hugh Freeze’s inaugural game on the Plains against UMass, per 247Sports’ recruiting timeline. Auburn officially offered Roberts on June 1, 2024.
Although Roberts is most likely not committing in the near future, he would join four-star safety Jaylen Scott as Auburn’s second pledge of the 2027 class. Scott is listed as the No. 89 overall player and No. 9 safety by 247Sports, meaning Roberts would sit as the highest-rated recruit if he were to commit to the Tigers.
Auburn’s 2027 class currently finds itself at No. 23 in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings, and another top 100 addition could warrant a considerable climb – possibly even into the top 20.