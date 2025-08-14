Auburn Among Top 10 for Highly Touted 2027 OL Recruit
The Auburn Tigers' offensive line is strong, and thanks to the returning upperclassmen and a few well-placed transfers, quarterback Jackson Arnold is most certainly going to have time to let his routes develop this year.
2027 Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star offensive tackle Kelsey Adams seems to have noticed, as he’s officially down to his top 10 schools, and Auburn’s in the running. The other schools in the top 10 include Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, Nebraska, LSU, Ohio State and Kentucky.
Adams is rated as the No. 46 overall recruit and No. 5 offensive tackle in the class of 2027, according to 247 Sports.
Adams is an incredibly natural athlete. The offensive tackle also participated in basketball and track and field, a highly unusual feat for someone pushing 300 pounds at 6-foot-5, though it certainly speaks to his commitment and athleticism.
Auburn’s offensive line is certainly one to learn from. In fact, head coach Hugh Freeze even believes it may be one of Auburn’s strongest rooms– and that’s coming from a coach with one of the best receiver rooms in college football.
“I think we’re in the best position there,” Freeze said in a press conference earlier this year. “Actually, got an NFL grade back from the first guy that’s been here, and he has all five of those guys draft-able, you know, that are projected to be starters and 'Too Tall' (Izavion Miller). So, I think there’s high, high expectations on that group to be able to run the football and protect the passer.
“... There's no running from it. We are not going to understate it. We expect that group to be a solid group for us.”
Kelsey Adams would be a strong addition to an offensive line that’s made up entirely of upperclassmen, as he’d be able to learn from highly experienced players perform at a high level before stepping onto the field himself.