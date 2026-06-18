Auburn Trending for Georgia-Based Prospect: ‘Top of My List’

The Auburn Tigers have been on a recruiting heater as of late, and new head coach Alex Golesh is clearly not looking to slow down anytime soon. Recently, the Tigers added another offer to their ever-growing list in the 2027 class in Nasir Banks.

Banks is an athlete from McEachern, Ga., in the class of 2027. Despite not yet receiving a star classification, Banks already holds offers from several programs, and added his Auburn offer after a camp, in which the Tigers’ coaching staff was clearly impressed with him.

After his camp and offer, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Banks to talk all things Auburn, including his interest in joining the Tigers’ top-10 recruiting class.

“Went to a camp, showed out, and received what I wanted,” he said. “[The coaches] are great people, I really have talked all of the coaches, mainly DVD [Demarcus Van Dyke] and AG [Alex Golesh].”

Banks added that he is planning to visit the Plains and that the Tigers are already ranking high on his list– in fact, they may emerge as a front-runner.

“Top of my board,” he said.

Banks is classified as an athlete, meaning he can play a variety of positions, though the majority of his reps in the past season came at the defensive back position, a position that the Tigers currently hold three commitments from.

Headlined by four-star Chance Gilbert, who the Tigers earned a commitment from in a massive recruiting battle with Georgia, the Tigers’ class also boasts three-star South Carolina native Aidyn Wiggins and three-star fellow Georgia native Nash Johnson.

Banks, however, believes there are a few things that stand out about his play, which could distinguish him from the Tigers’ other commits if he decides to commit to Auburn.

“I’m physical and relentless,” he said. “Tough, and ready to play… [I will work] even harder knowing whatever college I go to, I have to keep working.”

Though it could be perceived as too late in the game to reasonably swing a player like Banks, the fact that his offer came from a camp showing means that the Tigers see something in Banks that they want to develop. A diamond in the rough, Banks could very well rise to being the Tigers’ next big-name corner, or potentially even make headlines at a different position, given his athleticism.

Of course, for all of that to matter, the Tigers have to land Banks first.

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